Coronavirus News: New Jersey senior home may have to close amid COVID-19 pandemic

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- St. Joseph's Senior Home in Woodbridge has "a number of residents who have tested positive with COVID-19."

The remaining residents will be moved to CareOne at Hanover in Whippany.

Health officials say about a dozen employees are home sick with influenza-like illnesses and there are a number of residents who have tested positive with COVID-19.

Of the nearly 90 residents at the facility, at least three have been admitted to the hospital and tested positive for coronavirus.

The state has been monitoring the facility since Friday afternoon

"This may result unfortunately and ultimately with the closure of that facility, a facility that has cared for the most vulnerable population in Woodbridge and the surrounding area for decades," State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. "With the employees ill and now quarantined, and the inability to get the adequate staff to give the residents the care they deserve...that's why I said the ultimate result may be closure."

New Jersey reported 17 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 44 across the state. The total number of cases now stands at 3,675.

