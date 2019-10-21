New Jersey town could be in danger of losing full-service hospital

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A hospital in New Jersey is fighting for its life due to the growing concerns of being purchased by another company.Elected leaders say if RWJ Barnabas Health buys Care Point Health, Bayonne Medical Center -- which is owned by Care Point Health -- could be closed.Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis says it is a health care crisis."My message to Care Point and RWJ Barnabas is simple: If you want to close our hospital, you're going to have to come through me," Davis said. "Bayonne Medical Center has been a pillar of our community for a hundred years, and the people of Bayonne must have a full-service hospital in our city. Anything less than that is unacceptable."Elected officials and residents believe the town's notorious traffic and population density make it essential for the city to have its own hospital.----------