Coronavirus News: NJ Transit mourns bus operator who died of COVID-19

Bus operator Philip Dover served thousands of customers across New Jersey for more than two decades.
He joined the ranks in 1996 and Gov. Phil Murphy said he was a proud member of the Amalgamated Transit Union.
"Philip served NJ - and the thousands of riders who depended on him over the past 24 years - with distinction. Our hearts are with his family," Murphy said.
Philip Dover was a @NJTRANSIT bus operator, having joined the ranks in 1996. He was a proud member of the Amalgamated Transit Union. Philip served NJ – and the thousands of riders who depended on him over the past 24 years – with distinction. Our hearts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/KU9xazLhHp— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 13, 2020
New Jersey Transit tweeted that Dover will be deeply missed.
