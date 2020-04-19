Coronavirus News: NJTransit executive dies of COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Raymond Kenny, who led rail operations for New Jersey Transit since January 2019, has died of complications due to coronavirus.He began his career with the Long Island Rail Road as a ticket clerk in 1970 before rising through the ranks to become acting vice president.The New Jersey transit President and CEO released a statement saying, 'Ray's reputation and experience in the industry are unparalleled.'