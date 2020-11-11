Coronavirus Updates: Non high-risk Americans should be able to get vaccine by April, Fauci says

On Tuesday, Dr. Fauci was honored as a so-called "Brooklyn COVID-19 hero."
The Brooklyn native was among 187 people recognized during the ceremony at Borough Hall.
Dr. Fauci was honored as an invaluable part of the coronavirus response team.
Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases
Texas has become the first U.S. state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as the nation continues to face a surge of infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University early Wednesday. The nation's second-most populous state has recorded 1,010,364 coronavirus cases with 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began in early March, according to the count on the Johns Hopkins website. Texas had recently surpassed California, the most populous state, in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests. The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven't been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. Texas recorded 10,865 cases on Tuesday, setting a new daily record that surpassed by 74 cases an old mark set July 15, state officials said. According to state figures on Tuesday, an estimated 132,146 cases are active, the most since Aug. 17, and 6,170 COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, the most since Aug. 18.
Mayor de Blasio warns of restrictions
Fears about a second wave of the coronavirus are growing in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio warns that the rates need to stop climbing now, or residents should brace for new restrictions and closures. Nearly 800 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday. Mayor de Blasio updated the citywide numbers Tuesday morning, and called Monday's 2.88% positivity rate "very worrisome."
New restrictions in New Jersey after 'devastating' numbers
Cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in New Jersey, as the state reported its highest daily total in seven months ahead of new restriction set to take effect Thursday. Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday there were 3,877 new positive cases, bringing the state total to 260,430. There were 21 additional fatalities, raising the state death toll to 14,661. The single-day total was the highest since April 24, when 4,247 cases were reported. Nearly 700 of the new cases were in Essex County, where officials in Newark say the current positivity rate is at 19%. They've put in restrictions that go beyond the state, mandating that all non-essential businesses close at 8 p.m. each night.
1M US Cases since Nov. 1
The U.S. has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of November. The tally of cases in just 10 days shows the reach of the virus amid a strong fall surge. Several states posted new highs Tuesday, including 12,000 new cases in Illinois and more than 7,000 in Wisconsin, where the governor planned to take the unusual step of delivering a live address to the state urging unity and cooperation to fight the virus. The death toll is also soaring and hospitals in several states are at the breaking point. Indiana reported 63 new deaths Tuesday.
Knicks employees test positive
Three employees of the New York Knicks have tested positive for coronavirus during routine screenings. They are all asymptomatic and under quarantine. As a result, the MSG training center has been temporarily closed to allow for a thorough cleaning of the facility.
2 NYC businessmen accused of selling phony COVID-19 product
Two men are under arrest in Queens and accused of selling bogus sanitation cards they claimed would kill the COVID-19 virus. Pho Shan Wong and Zhen Wu, managers of a Queens business, surrendered to police on Tuesday morning.
Federal investigators say the men were selling the so-called "Virus Shut Out Cards." They allegedly claimed the cards were air sanitizers with a sterilization rate of 99%.
Syracuse, Albany universities going remote as virus surges
The University at Albany has switched to remote learning and Syracuse University will do the same next week. They are the latest colleges to switch to online classes as COVID-19 cases surge around New York. Syracuse University on Monday said it would immediately suspend all in-person events sponsored by school and move classes online next week. Separately, University at Albany president Havidán Rodríguez said the school would switch to remote learning for the rest of the semester because of a spike in cases.
Grocery stores again limit sale of toilet paper, paper towels
As COVID-19 cases surge again across the country, shoppers are stocking up and stores are putting limits on certain items. Experts say shoppers fear another round of shortages in stores in the coming months. Grocery story chain Kroger announced it's bringing back product limits to help prevent those shortages. The company is limiting purchases of toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap to two per customer.
CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving
The CDC has posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving, emphasizing that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others. A safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic is possible, but health experts know their advice is as tough to swallow as dry turkey: Stay home. Don't travel. If you must gather, do it outdoors.
