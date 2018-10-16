HEALTH & FITNESS

Nurses protest, claiming overcrowded conditions at Montefiore Hospital

Nurses held a protest to demand changes at Montefiore Hospital.

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
Dozens of nurses and elected leaders protested Tuesday in front of Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx.

They are outraged, saying the hospital is so overcrowded that it leaves patients in the hallways on stretchers, with no privacy.

The New York State Nurses Association announced a new hospital hotline for New Yorkers to call with complaints.

Elected leaders in the Bronx support the nurses who demonstrated.

"Now is not the time for excuse making, now is the time for accountability and problem-solving," said New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres.

Protesters said the quality of patient care and the dignity of patients must be number one.

A spokesman for Montefiore responded to our request for comment, saying, "Occasionally we need to increase capacity in the emergency departments during peak periods. Patients are assigned a nurse, full care team, and receive comprehensive medical care on the inpatient floor. They are immediately transferred to a room when one opens up."

