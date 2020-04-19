Coronavirus News: Nursing home deaths represent 25% of all COVID-19 fatalities in New York

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The death toll from nursing homes across the state represents nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths in New York.Officials say 3,425 residents of New York state nursing homes or adult care facilities have died because of COVID-19, according to new information released by the state health department. The data is as of April 18.That represents nearly 25% of the state's COVID-19 deaths.Queens has had the most deaths -- 754 in total. The Bronx follows with 554 deaths.