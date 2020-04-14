Coronavirus News: Nursing homes hard hit by COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A crisis has hit these nursing homes in New York and New Jersey, including at the Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus where 24 residents have died.Another state-run nursing home in Menlo Park has seen 14 deaths.IN New York, long term care facilities and nursing homes have seen more than 2,400 deaths.The numbers are rising fast in New Jersey where more than 5,200 residents of these facilities have tested positive.That accounts for about ten percent of the state's total long-term care population."We're making the assumption that COVID-19 is in most if not all of our nursing homes at this point. We're identifying a number of nursing home beds for the discharges from the hospitals," health commissioner Judith Persichilli said.Persichilli says one thing they're doing is limiting new admissions to many private nursing homes that have had problems with staffing and a lack of protective equipment.