Coronavirus News: NY clinic offers free virtual group therapy to healthcare workers for COVID-related PTSD

The new group therapy initiative, as part of the MindFit program, will be strictly limited to healthcare workers affected by COVID-19 to help protect their mental health.
The diagnosis of PTSD is preceded by a diagnosis called Acute Stress Disorder.
Currently, 100% of MUC's new patients cite COVID-19 as exacerbating their mental health symptoms and meet either some or all of the criteria for Acute Stress Disorder or Adjustment Disorder -- a severe difficulty in coping with a major life change or disrupting event.
Many patients that work in healthcare -- doctors, nurses, physician assistants, medics, EMS personnel, and pharmacists -- have presented to MUC's clinics with these preliminary symptoms.
MUC has seen a 24% increase in visits since the coronavirus crisis began, with many patients requesting an increase in the frequency of their visits.
MUC recently increased its team of providers and clinicians, extended business hours, and increased telehealth video conferencing time slots and capabilities.
Those diagnosed with PTSD experience high rates of suicidal behavior and suicide.
CLICK HERE for more information on the free virtual therapy program.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus