Coronavirus News: Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police

Police in Virginia say Dr. Lorna Breen died Sunday.
Her father told the New York Times that the 49-year-old had contracted the virus but recovered.
He said the last time they spoke she described the "onslaught of patients who were dying before they could even be taken out of ambulances."
Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian released the following statement:
"Words cannot convey the sense of loss we feel today. Dr. Breen is a hero who brought the highest ideals of medicine to the challenging front lines of the emergency department. Our focus today is to provide support to her family, friends, and colleagues as they cope with this news during what is already an extraordinarily difficult time."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It is free and confidential.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address