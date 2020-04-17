coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Hospital in Westchester creates 'Butterfly Wall' for recovered COVID-19 patients

By Eyewitness News
WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- A hospital in Westchester County has found a unique way to celebrate its patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

White Plains Hospital has created what's being called a Butterfly Wall.

For every patient who has been treated at the hospital for coronavirus and is now recovering, a butterfly is placed on the wall.

There are about 400 butterflies posted so far.

