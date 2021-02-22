coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Movie theaters can soon reopen for 1st time amid pandemic

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Movie theaters across New York City will soon be able to reopen for the first time since they were shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting March 5, theaters in NYC will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, which consistent with the rules for rest of New York state.

COVID precautions such as assigned seating will be in place and theaters cannot exceed 50 people per screen.

Other rules include masks, social distancing and theaters need the enhanced air filtration ventilation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said no testing bill be required for customers at movies.

He also announced that movie theater employees do not qualify for vaccine eligibility in the 1b group.

Cuomo said the state is continuing to work on guidance for billiards and pool halls.

In other entertainment news, nearly a year after the NBA shut down, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will welcome roughly 2,000 fans each to their respective games Tuesday night.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, it was also announced that fans can return to some arenas and stadiums starting next Monday, March 1, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Any venue that holds more than 5,000 people will be allowed to open at 10% capacity if it's indoors and 15% if it's outdoors.

It was also announced that houses of worship and religious services in New Jersey can now operate at 50% capacity effective immediately.

