New Jersey coronavirus update: Fans can return to some arenas, stadiums next Monday

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Fans can returns to some arenas and stadiums in New Jersey starting next Monday, March 1, Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Any venue that holds more than 5,000 people will be allowed to open at 10 percent capacity if it's indoors and 15% if it's outdoors.

It applies to both sports and entertainment venues.

Additionally, effective immediately, parents or guardians can watch college athletes play sports, both indoor and outdoors.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required, and those who buy tickets together will be able to sit together.

"God willing, this is the first step of many more over the coming months," Murphy said.

Unlike neighboring New York state, Murphy says PCR tests will not be required before entry.

"We are not requiring that, but that is also the reason it is only 10%," he said. "I think at the Rock (Prudential Center) for Devils game, that's probably 1,700 or 1,800 people. And the folks at the Prudential Center have been exceptional."

Outdoor venues allowed to have 15% capacity include Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

