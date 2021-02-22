coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NY Knicks, Rangers to welcome fans back to MSG with restrictions

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Knicks and New York Rangers are joining together to welcome back fans to Madison Square Garden.

Starting Feb. 23 against the Golden State Warriors, the Knicks will play in front of roughly 2,000 fans, followed by the Rangers on Feb. 26 vs. the Boston Bruins.

"We're very excited," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We understand how important our fans are and certainly appreciate all the support that they've given us...We're looking forward to the day when The Garden is full, but we're excited to have our fans in the building - they're an important part of our organization."

Rangers head coach David Quinn also expressed his joy for reopening day.

"Rangers fans are special - and we understand all the support they've given us from afar, so we cannot wait for the day The Garden is full," Quinn said. "Even if it's just a couple thousand fans to start, we're beyond excited to see them in the stands and hear their energy during the game."

MSG Sports says they have taken a fan-friendly approach to the reopen, ensuring as many fans as possible have the opportunity to purchase tickets. Tickets to each game are being made available first to season ticket members and suite holders and then to the general public, all at varying price points, starting at $50.

The two teams started with their first three games, which for the Knicks includes the Warriors on Feb. 23, Sacramento Kings on Feb. 25 and Indiana Pacers on Feb. 27. The Rangers first three games are against the Bruins on Feb. 26 and 28 and Buffalo Sabres on March 2.

The Knicks also expect to announce Monday at 2:00 p.m. a general public on-sale for their March 4 game vs. Detroit Pistons.

"New York has been through a lot this year, especially through COVID," Knicks forward Obi Toppin said. "And for us to have the opportunity to play in front of fans is definitely going in the right direction... I've dreamed of this moment since I was a young kid, playing in this amazing arena with all these amazing fans and for the day to finally be here is amazing."

Rangers center Ryan Strome says he is excited to have fans back in the building.

"Even though it's fun to play and we know the fans are watching on TV, it's not the same without them in the building and rooting us on," Strome said. "We're excited to grow the capacity in the rink here and get back to what we know best at MSG."

Officials say both the Knicks and Rangers organizations will recognize and honor various essential and frontline workers that have worked so tirelessly over the pandemic. This will include having them attend games as invited guests and highlighting their impact during in-game presentations or via game telecasts.

"Our job is sports - we love what we do, and take great pride in representing our city," Quinn said. "But we stand in awe of the people who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe and healthy and going every day - especially during these tough times. We can't thank them enough. They are our heroes."

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Governor Murphy announced Monday fans can return to some arenas and stadiums in New Jersey starting next Monday, March 1.

Any venue that holds more than 5,000 people will be allowed to open at 10 percent capacity if it's indoors and 15% if it's outdoors.

