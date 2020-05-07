coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC opens more streets to increase social distancing

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is opening more streets on Thursday to help improve social distancing as the weather warms up.

Another two miles of "Open Streets" are opening.

Last week, the Mayor and the Council announced that 40 miles of streets citywide would be opened during May to allow greater social distancing, with a plan to expand to a total of 100 miles to be identified in the weeks and months ahead. The hours of operation for these streets vary.

Among the new streets opening Thursday are sections of Broadway from 21st Street to 28th Street and from 36th to 41st Street.



The Mayor also announced the return of Open Streets to 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens. The street had been part of an initial open streets pilot program last month. Open Streets will be in operation there from 8am through 8pm, also starting tomorrow.

Under Open Streets, pedestrians and cyclists can use the roadbed of the street. No through traffic is permitted, with remaining vehicle traffic limited to local deliveries, pick-ups/drop-offs, necessary city service, utility, and emergency vehicles only. Such drivers are alerted to be hyper-vigilant and to drive at 5 MPH along these routes.

Organizations wishing to have other New York City streets considered for the Open Streets program should reach out to openstreets@dot.nyc.gov or fill out an online survey.

In New Jersey, Hoboken is launching its own "Open Street" pilot program this weekend.

nyc open streets



