Coronavirus News: Hoboken moves forward with plan to reopen select city parks on Friday

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The city of Hoboken is moving forward with a plan to gradually reopen select city parks beginning on Friday.On Tuesday, Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla and the Office of Emergency Management announced the first phase of a gradual reopening of Hoboken municipal and county parks which will take effect on Friday, May 8.With the announcement, Hoboken is now breaking away from some other North Hudson mayors in a coalition formed last week who have decided to keep their parks closed."I thank the coalition of North Hudson Mayors for agreeing to delay the opening of their municipal parks this past weekend and appreciate that they understand the need for Hoboken to gradually open up parks this week," Bhalla said.The mayor said he based the decision on the recent data demonstrating a downward trend in new, confirmed cases, and the important benefits of outdoor activities on mental health."To have more space to go for a run, a walk, is great," resident Megan Henes said.Social distancing of at least six feet will be required at all times and face masks will need to be worn, without exception.As tempting as it might be with the weather getting warmer, officials insisted that congregating in groups and organized sports in the parks are prohibited."If these critical precautions are observed, we can keep our parks open for the long-term and consider opening additional open spaces," Bhalla said. "If these rules are not respected and the safety of our residents is jeopardized by residents congregating in groups, we will need to revisit whether or not parks can remain open."Residents like Luis Perez agrees, saying that people need the parks open, but also need the parks to be safe and cautious."We're asking people to follow the same rules but giving more space to do so," Hoboken Councilperson Emily Jabbour said.Officials are encouraging residents to use parks during early morning, late afternoon or early evening hours to avoid peak periods in which a higher volume of people can be expected.All playgrounds, athletic fields and courts, restrooms, gymnasiums, dog parks, spray areas, gazebos, and community gardens in the select parks will remain closed until further notice, reflecting guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.