NEW YORK (WABC) --Pharmacies in New York City are now prohibited from selling cigarettes and other tobacco products.
The ban, which took effect on January 1st is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's effort to reduce smoking. It also includes supermarkets and big box stores with a pharmacy section.
Tobacco causes 12 thousand deaths each year in New York City.
"In New York City, tobacco products are public enemy number one, taking thousands of lives each year," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "With this ban, our city takes another step toward becoming the fairest and healthiest big city in America."
The ban is just one part of the city's approach to reducing the retail availability of tobacco. Back in August 2017, Mayor de Blasio signed a package of bills into law to reduce tobacco use, which included raising the minimum prices for all tobacco products.
