The New York City Health Department is ordering restaurants and bars to stop selling food or drinks that contain the increasingly popular cannabis derivative called cannabidiol.The health department said the order will continue until cannabidiol (CBD) is deemed safe as a food additive.The department released a statement that read in part: "Restaurants in New York City are not permitted to add anything to food or drink that is not approved as safe to eat. The Health Department takes seriously its responsibility to protect New Yorkers' health."City health officials began embargoing CBD in food products in January and is alerting restaurants about the action.Officials say the health code requires any non-food item added to food be approved or generally recognized, among qualified experts, as safe under the conditions of its intended use.----------