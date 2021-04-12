coronavirus new york city

NYC opens Broadway COVID vaccination site with star power

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Vaccination site opening on Broadway

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio will be joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Health Commissioner Chokshi, and Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Anne del Castillo will tour the Broadway COVID vaccine site.

Mayor de Blasio announced on Monday that the new Broadway vaccination site would not serve just Broadway workers, but also film and TV employees as well.

"We want the film and TV community to be part of our vaccination effort as well, we will welcome them to our Times Square vaccination center," Mayor de Blasio said. "We want to make it easier for the actors and crews to get vaccinated. The Times Square site will be also available to them."

After the opening, the mayor, Miranda, and the tour group will head over to Father Duffy Square for a speaking and performance program.

Meantime, 51,000 students have opted back into NYC public schools to finish out the school year.

Students returning in all grades will return on April 26.

"We will make sure we accommodate all those kids," de Blasio said. "Everything will be ready for them, regardless of grade level. Obviously, there have been changes in CDC guidance for elementary school, but even with existing six-foot rules in middle school and high school, will be able to accommodate the kids who want to come back."

Some 650,000 students will remain as remote learning students for the rest of the school year.

Overall, the city has administered more than 5 million COVID vaccinations.

New York City also announced they had vaccinated a record number of residents this past week with more than a half-million people getting the COVID vaccine.

