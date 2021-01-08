coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus New York City: NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"He's in touch with his executive staff. He's at home and he is running the department remotely," NYPD spokesman Rich Esposito told ABC News.


Esposito said the commissioner regularly attends any number of functions and is in close contact with people all the time.

"He takes extensive precautions but the COVID rate is increasing in the city," he said.



463 members have tested positive for coronavirus this month and the NYPD is monitoring closely.

