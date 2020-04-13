Coronavirus News: NYPD loses 3 more members to coronavirus

Detective Abear joined the NYPD in July 2001 and was currently assigned to the Special Victims Squad. Detective Abear leaves behind his wife and two children.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Raymond Abear of the Queens Special Victims Squad. May God grant him eternal peace. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/AlEnb1vN0p— NYPD Chaplains Unit (@NYPDchaplains) April 13, 2020
Detective Scalf joined the NYPD in January 2006 and was assigned to the Bronx Gang Squad. Detective Scalf leaves behind his wife and three children.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Jeffrey Scalf of the Bronx Gang Squad. May God grant him eternal rest. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Uscb850Gqv— NYPD Chaplains Unit (@NYPDchaplains) April 13, 2020
"Two more hero New York City Detectives have tragically been taken by the invisible bullet of COVID-19 that has brought grief to so many," said Detectives' Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo. "Detectives Raymond Abear and Jeff Scalf dedicated their lives to fighting crime and tirelessly serving the people of New York City. This is a very sad time for the DEA, but as we mourn the losses of our brothers in blue - New York City Detectives will not relent in their commitment to keeping this city safe. We make a solemn vow to never forget our fallen, and to forever support the families of these heroes."
Auxiliary Captain Mohamed Rahaman was assigned to the 115th Precinct.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Auxiliary Captain Mohamed Rahaman of the 115th Precinct. May God grant him eternal peace. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/7t4ILG1FcD— NYPD Chaplains Unit (@NYPDchaplains) April 13, 2020
