Coronavirus Update New York City: NYRR welcomes back in-person youth races for 1st time since start of pandemic

It was also a return to in-person youth races hosted by the New York Road Runners.
A maximum field size of 650 runners raced against the clock at Fort Tryon Park in Washington Heights, with the goal of posting a new personal best.
There's also a heat for runners between the ages of 8 and 18.
Safety guidelines includes the wearing masks, temperature checks, and hand sanitizer stations.
The Rising New York Road Runners heat for youth features a limited number of participants ages 8 to 18.
Registration for the adult race was on a first-come, first-served basis.
The NYRR One Mile Series is a series of one-mile races that will take place between March and August, with one race in each of the five boroughs, as well as one race in Jersey City.
