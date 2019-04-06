Health & Fitness

One drink a day could lead to stroke, study says

A new study finds that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of having a stroke.

Researchers warn it doesn't take much to possibly cause harm.

Findings show just one or two drinks daily can cause your risk of a stroke to increase by 10 to 15 percent. That risk growing to as much as 35 percent if you consume four alcoholic drinks a day.

Researchers defined one drink as either a bottle of beer, small glass of wine or a single measure of spirits.

A study is now examining more evidence to determine if there's a link between daily drinking and increased risk of heart attacks.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessliquorwinestrokedrinkingbeerstudyalcohol
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News