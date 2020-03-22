Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: People 18-49 represent 53% of coronavirus cases in New York

A subway customer wears protective gloves and a face mask due to COVID-19 concerns while walking towards a train platform at Times Square. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to make it clear that young people are not immune to coronavirus.

He said those who are 18-49 years old represent 53 percent of the total cases in New York.

He said that while older people and those with more compromised immune systems and underlying illnesses are more likely to die, 18-49-year-olds can still get sick and transfer it to someone else.

Cuomo said COVID-19 can be transferred inadvertently to someone who may then end up dying from the virus.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are more than 15,000 cases of coronavirus across New York state and there have been 114 deaths.

