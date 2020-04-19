Coronavirus News: Police issue summons, make arrests at Brooklyn gathering

The incident happened at eNVEe Barbershop, located at 8708 Avenue L in Brooklyn, around 10:45 p.m.
According to a witness, a music video was being filmed, but according to police, the group was gambling and partying at the location.
All 60 people received summonses, and 2 people were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
Under the current lockdown, residents are required to social distance in public and gatherings of any sizes are not allowed. Offenders can face fines up to $1000.
