Coronavirus News: Procession of thanks for heroes at St. Barnabas Medical Center

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The frontline doctors and nurses fighting the COVID-19 epidemic got a heroes salute in New Jersey Tuesday.The Livingston Police Department and more than 20 of Essex County's local municipalities held a Heroes Salute Parade past St. Barnabas Medical Center to recognize the incredible efforts of medical staff battling the coronavirus.Joined by over 50 cars, the procession displayed signs, banners, posters and flags to pay tribute to the men and women at the forefront of the crisis.The parade included police, fire, and first aid vehicles from Livingston, West Orange, East Hanover, South Orange, North Caldwell, Caldwell, Roseland, Millburn, NJIT, Orange ECPO, Belleville, Bloomfield, East Orange, Nutley, Essex County Sherriff, Maplewood, and West Caldwell.The parade route began at Northfield Avenue and traveled travel down Old Short Hill Road, passing the Emergency Department and turning right into the main entrance, circling around the internal circle of the medical center.Essex County has the third highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey.