Race for the Vaccinate Town Hall

The town hall part of an Eyewitness News special airing at 5:30 p.m.
'Race to Vaccinate' will feature stories on the rollout of the vaccine and what went wrong, what's working and where we are going.
As part of that special, our panel will answer your questions live starting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday here on abc7NY.com.! Submit questions below.
Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question