Coronavirus Update New York City: NY Rangers coaching staff out for Wednesday's game due to COVID protocols

The Rangers have called up coaches from their minor league team, the Hartford Wolf Pack, to coach the game.
March 17, 2021
Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch will serve as the Rangers' acting head coach.
