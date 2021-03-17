coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NY Rangers coaching staff out for Wednesday's game due to COVID protocols

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The entire New York Rangers coaching staff will miss Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to COVID protocols, the team announced on Twitter.

The Rangers have called up coaches from their minor league team, the Hartford Wolf Pack, to coach the game.



Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch will serve as the Rangers' acting head coach.

