Health & Fitness

Reporter recounts journey through packed Long Island stores to buy supplies during coronavirus outbreak

By
BAY SHORE, New York (WABC) -- Long Island shoppers, including myself, braved the crowds Thursday to gather supplies in preparation for the inevitable spread of the novel coronavirus.

In my attempt to gather as many supplies as I could, I went to Costco, Target, Lowe's and Walmart. Many shoppers filled their carts with piles of paper towels, toilet paper, buckets of bleach and non-perishable foods.

As I was expecting during my first stop at Costco, the lines were wrapping around the store like it was the day before Christmas. However, Costco workers had a systematic way of organizing the lines, making sure everyone had a cashier. There was an abundance of toilet paper and paper towels, but there was no hand sanitizer in sight.

My next stop was Target, where there were fewer people and it was quiet, but this was because they had nothing. A few rolls of paper towels were left and barely any cleaning supplies. I did appreciate the sanitizing station as soon as you walked into the store to wipe down your cart.

Next, I was off to Lowe's. It wasn't originally on my list of spots to hit, but it was the store that surprised me the most. No long lines, no empty shelves and plenty of supplies for all. I did not find any hand sanitizer here, but I figured this would be a lost cause because everywhere I looked it was sold out.

My last stop was Walmart, which had an abundance of medicine. Stocking up on medicine wasn't the first thing on my mind when it came to coronavirus prep, but I was glad to be able to find some.

Overall, it was a good experience, but for others who haven't gathered supplies yet, I advise getting out to the stores early and making a list of the essentials before hitting the aisles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbay shorehealthabc7nycloroxcoronavirussick leaveshoppingvirusoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: State of Emergency in NYC as cases jump to 95
New Jersey governor recommends cancelling all large gatherings
Coronavirus Update: Rumors about NYC quarantine, subway shutdown not true, officials say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at Brooklyn Costco
AccuWeather: Friday morning soaker
National Guard arrives as containment begins in New Rochelle
Show More
6 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, governor bans large gatherings
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
Bishop charged in 40-year-old cold case murder of Brooklyn woman
Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus.
Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty to weapons charge in NY
More TOP STORIES News