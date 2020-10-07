Rockland County targeted in Cuomo's COVID 'Cluster Action' initiative

New restrictions are coming in Rockland County where COVID-19 infection rates have risen exponentially. That rate is now 4.5%.
"It's critically important that we get this under control. The numbers are starting to grow exponentially. We don't need that right now," Rockland Co. Executive Ed Day said. "We've made great progress and great strides here."
There are over a thousand cases in two zip codes within the town of Ramapo that make up most of Rockland County's cases.
Non-essential businesses will have to close, schools will shut down and religious gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people.
There will a buffer zone around the communities of Monsey, Spring Valley, and New Square with lesser restrictions, but as in Brooklyn, members of the Hassidic community feel they are being unfairly singled out.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the "communities are upset" because they don't want to follow the rules.
"It's hard to enforce in these areas because they don't want to do it. So, it wasn't enforced and now we see the infection rate go up, and now we see more people go into hospitals from these communities. We see more people dying from these communities, so who was helped by not enforcing the rule?" he said.
The rules -- including shutting down some nonessential businesses -- will be in effect for 14 days when the state will then reevaluate.
RELATED | NYC schools' COVID shutdowns part of Cuomo's bigger plan
The rules are broken down into three colors: Red is the cluster center. Orange is the surrounding area -- a ring around the center. Yellow is a ring around the orange ring -- the precautionary area.
The clusters are drawn by actual case numbers, not by ZIP code or census tract. Crown Heights and Williamsburg were not listed as a red zone on the governor's new map, but the mayor says the city will keep an eye on the area to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Rules in the red area:
-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed
Rules in the orange area:
-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
- Schools: remote learning only
Rules in the yellow area
-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.
The new zones were tweeted by Cuomo:
We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions.
Here is the map of the Brooklyn cluster along with the rules. pic.twitter.com/xdV84gcQJg
Here are the maps of the two Queens clusters along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/DP3sUBL8fs— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
Here is the map of the Orange County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/pVWgykbhI1— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
Here is the map of the Rockland County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/PyINoUivK5— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
Here is the map of the Broome County cluster — with a yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/isgeAqtOET— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: