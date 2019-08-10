Salmonella prompts closure of Long Island restaurant

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A cluster of salmonella cases prompted the closure of a restaurant on Long Island.
The Nassau County Health Department has linked the illness to 'Brixx and Barley' on West Park Avenue in Long Beach.
People who ate and drank there recently have been showing symptoms of salmonella poisoning. The most common signs are cramping and diarrhea, which can become serious enough to require hospitalization.
Symptoms usually surface within three days of exposure.
