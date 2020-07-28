Shocking video shows huge crowd at Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons

Now a health department investigation is underway.
Video posted on social media shows massive crowds gathered in front of the stage with little space between one another.
The charity concert in Southampton over the weekend had been planned as a drive-in with 500 cars and an estimated 2,000 people.
The state health commissioner has demanded the town report what exactly happened and why a permit was issued as part of the investigation.
Below is the letter from NY State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker:
Dear Supervisor,
I am sure that you are aware the State of New York is in a Declared State of Emergency, since March 7, 2020 due to the prevalence of COVID-19. I know you are aware of the many efforts this state has made in conjunction with many local governments to combat it. The Governor's Executive Orders require social distancing as well as limitations on businesses and other activities, for instance, no non-essential gathering is permitted in excess of fifty individuals, per Executive Order 202.53 until August 20, 2020.
As Commissioner of Health, I have also issued a number of health regulations and emergency orders to safeguard the public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In that regard I am greatly disturbed by reports concerning the "drive-in" concert held in your town this past weekend, which apparently involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance. I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat.
Please report to me within 24 hours on the following:
- Did the town issue a permit for the concert?
- If the permit was issued, how was the permit consistent with applicable state regulations and laws relative to COVID-19?
- If there was a permit issued, what security presence did you have planned for the concert?
- What town officials were at the concert and why was it allowed to continue when it became clear violations were rampant?
Please be advised that all responses to these questions, are a submission to a state department conducting an investigation, and any submission will be deemed to be a sworn statement.
