HEALTH & FITNESS

Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests

EMBED </>More Videos

Researchers at the University of Exeter in England examined so-called "hangxiety" - anxiety experienced during a hangover - in a new study, finding that shy participants had a significant increase in "hangxiety" after drinking. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
EXETER, England --
You might pour yourself a glass of wine to unwind after a long day, but a new study suggests that alcohol could actually cause anxiety in the longer term for introverts.

Researchers at the University of Exeter in England examined so-called "hangxiety" - anxiety experienced during a hangover - in a trial involving 97 social drinkers. The participants were randomly told to either drink alcohol as they normally would or stay sober, and researchers polled them to measure social phobia, shyness and alcohol dependence that evening and again during the next day.

Though highly shy participants experienced a slight decrease in anxiety during the evening that they drank, they had a significant increase in "hangxiety" the next day, researchers reported.

"These findings also suggest that hangxiety, in turn, might be linked to people's chance of developing a problem with alcohol," University of Exeter Professor Celia Morgan explained in a news release.

"It's about accepting being shy or an introvert. This might help transition people away from heavy alcohol use. It's a positive trait. It's OK to be quiet," Morgan added.

The study, "Shyness, alcohol use disorders and 'hangxiety': A naturalistic study of social drinkers," is published in the academic journal Personality and Individual Differences.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthalcoholscienceresearchpsychologyu.s. & worldeurope
HEALTH & FITNESS
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
Bay Ridge gets a new nail salon: Le Charme Nail Spa
Ice Facials: What to know before you go
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: FBI agent hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder in Brooklyn
Police: Man shoots ex, new boyfriend before killing himself
5 shot outside of Queens nightclub
Tuskegee Airman from Harlem dies at 100
22-year-old man found dead in Google's New York offices
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Show More
Suspect wanted for stealing car with kids inside in Brooklyn
New Jersey teacher charged with sexual contact with students
Suspect arrested after man beaten into coma in Bronx
High school student shot on Long Island; 4 in custody
Garbage truck driver in custody for fatal NJ hit-and-run
More News