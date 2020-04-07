Coronavirus News: Social distancing fines increased in New York

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The fines for people not following the governor's executive order went from $500 to $1,000.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying people are not taking social distancing seriouslyMany agree. There have been 4,300 calls to 311 about people congregating. However, only 21 summonses have been written in the city.The governor says it's not about the money."Nobody wants the money, we want the compliance. We are serious. And, again, it is not about your life, but you do not have the right to risk somebody else's life. Do not have the right, frankly, to take a health care staff, and people who are literally putting their lives on the line, and be cavalier or reckless with them. You just do not have the right," Cuomo said.The city isn't the only place where they're seeing a problem.Hempstead is now becoming the epicenter for the outbreak in Nassau County, leading officials to begin enforcing social distancing.Police officers are now patrolling common high traffic areas like the NICE bus depot and the LIRR station.Officials say resident have been ignoring social distancing recommendations, continuing to congregate in parks and downtown areas, which has aided the spread of the virus.The governor saying there is no excuse to not keep your distance."The weather is turning, it is a nice day, I'm going to go out and take a walk. Now is not the time to do that. And frankly there has been a laxness on social distancing, especially over this past weekend, that is just unacceptable," he said.In Hempstead they say when officers spend time breaking up social distancing that is taking them away from other calls they need to be addressing.