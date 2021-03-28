Staten Island bar notorious for defying COVID restrictions is padlocked

Sheriff's deputies blocked entry to Mac's Public House following a judge's ruling on Thursday.
She found that Mac's was serving alcohol without a license.
The state suspended the license last year because the owners were not adhering to Governor Cuomo's shutdown orders for bars.
