'Autonomous zone' Staten Island bar has summonses dismissed, attorneys say

Attorneys for Mac's Public House in Staten Island say the city dismissed more than 25 criminal summonses for the establishment, which stayed open for indoor dining and past curfew despite being in an orange zone amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
General manager Daniel Presti was arrested, sparking a massive protest outside.
Governor Andrew Cuomo was expected to address the situation Wednesday afternoon.
Bar owner Keith McAlarney indicated the restaurant will be reopened as soon as possible.
"We are still staying the course," he said.
Still, no reopening date was given.
"As soon as we're heard on those matters and as soon as the civil matters are cleared up, we will be opening," attorney Louis Gelormino said. "I believe Danny and Keith will be opening the bar in a legal manner as soon as they can, right after we're heard legally."
This does not include the alleged December 5 assault of New York City Sheriff's deputies by Presti, who is accused of hitting an officer with his car.
That case is still pending in the Staten Island District Attorney's Office. It was Presti's second arrest in less than a week.
Faced with going out of business, the bar stopped charging for food and drinks, keeping doors open on a donation basis.
As a result, the owner faced more than $40,000 in fines.
