coronavirus new york city

Staten Island, Upper Manhattan could face more COVID restrictions, Governor says

Parts of Upper Manhattan, Long Island could reach yellow zone
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned parts of Staten Island could be headed to a red zone at the current rate.

In a press conference on Sunday, Cuomo had a grim outlook for the New York City borough, saying "Staten Island is a serious problem."

The governor made it clear that Staten Island could go into an orange zone in some parts, and a red zone for others as soon as this week at the current rate.

That means schools, indoor dining, salons and gyms would all close. There would also be capacity limits inside houses of worship.
RELATED | 'Everybody close down': Newark issuing 10-day stay-at-home advisory
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has more on the new COVID restrictions imposed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.


"Unless they dramatically change the trajectory of the infection rate, this week they will go into those zones," Cuomo said.

Staten Island's positivity rate is up to 4.15% on a seven-day rolling average according to the state.

In addition, Cuomo announced that the borough is running into a hospital capacity issue that will have to be dealt with over the next few days.

However, Staten Island isn't the only area in the city where the governor said rising COVID rates could lead to a zone change.

"We have several communities that are in the warning track," Cuomo said.

He says parts of Upper Manhattan and Long Island are likely to advance to a yellow zone.

With the holidays approaching, Cuomo also predicted the state's positivity rate could break 10% during the post-Thanksgiving and post-holiday periods.

MORE NEWS | Cuomo sticker lets governor peek in on your Thanksgiving gathering
EMBED More News Videos

A sticker company is cashing in while poking fun at GovernorCuomo's statewide mandate limiting holiday gatherings


"You have a trajectory where it goes so high, the whole scale changes," he said. "I would not be shocked if they said on January 10, January 15, we are up at 7%, 8%, 9%, 10%. That could very easily happen if we are irresponsible. It could even be higher if we are irresponsible. It is purely a function of what we do."

Meanwhile, there are now calls for an investigation into a wedding in Brooklyn where thousands allegedly attended without masks.

"If that happened, it was a blatant disregard of the law. It's illegal. It was also disrespectful to the people of New York. 7,000 people were there. It's going to be hard to keep that secret," Cuomo said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citystaten islandmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomocoronavirus testinghospitalstaten islandnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: Vaccines progress as cases in US hit 12M
Police break up private swingers party in Queens with 80 people
COVID NYC: Staten Island headed for red zone, Cuomo says
Hundreds of bodies remain in Brooklyn COVID morgue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 shot, 1 fatally, after Sweet 16 party, NYPD says
Police break up private swingers party in Queens with 80 people
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention
AccuWeather: Rain ends early
Deer with paint bucket on head rescued from Long Island Sound
COVID Live Updates: Vaccines progress as cases in US hit 12M
Hundreds of bodies remain in Brooklyn COVID morgue
Show More
Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music
See the full list of AMAs winners, nominees
Cuomo: Massive Orthodox wedding in Brooklyn 'disrespectful'
Pat Quinn, co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37
Cuomo: State makes school decisions once positivity rate is over 3%
More TOP STORIES News