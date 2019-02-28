Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns

ATLANTA, Georgia --High schoolers are using popular baking ingredients to get drunk and they're getting them from grocery stores.
Grady High School in Atlanta said that some students are going to a grocery store and buying bourbon vanilla extract.
They then mix it with coffee they buy at Starbucks and walk to school with a buzz.
A small bottle of vanilla extract is 70 proof, which is a little less than a bottle of vodka.
In one case, a student at Grady ended up drunk and had to go to the emergency room.
