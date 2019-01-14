HEALTH & FITNESS

Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup, study says

NEW YORK (WABC) --
It may sound too good to be true, but researchers now say indulging in that piece of chocolate is actually the best cure for your cough.

A research group from a university in England randomly prescribed more than 160 patients either regular cough medicine or a chocolate-based medicine.

Patients on the chocolate-based medication reported improving more quickly than those on regular cough syrup.

Scientists believe the properties of cocoa help relieve irritation and inflammation.

The authors of the study recommended sucking on a piece of chocolate to help relieve cough symptoms.

