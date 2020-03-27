coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Suffolk County launches free childcare for essential workers

FILE image (Shutterstock)

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Suffolk County is launching a free childcare program for first responders, medical professionals and transit workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced on Friday the launch of the Suffolk Childcare Consortium, a free childcare program for first responders, medical professionals and essential workers.

The new program, which provides assistance to employees on the front line working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, will be open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"While closing the schools was the right thing to do to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, one of our main concerns was the availability of childcare for our first responders and medical professionals who are on the front lines of this crisis," Bellone said.

Enrollment will be on a first come, first serve basis and will be limited based on space and staffing.

To qualify for the program, children must be between the grades of Pre-K and Grade 6.

Children will be able to participate in a variety of activities, including completing their school's distance learning requirements.

Residents can register their children at www.scopeonline.us.

