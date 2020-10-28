coronavirus long island

Suffolk County cracking down on social gathering rule-breakers

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
FARMINGVILLE, New York (WABC) -- Suffolk County is cracking down on social gathering rule-breakers after a few super spreader events.

County Executive Steve Bellone was joined by health and law enforcement officials to announce the County's latest COVID-19 enforcement actions.

The county is issuing up to $15,000 in fines to both the North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue for recently hosting a wedding in which one-third of attendees have tested positive, and a Farmingville resident that recently hosted a house party with more than 200 individuals in attendance.

The fine for the resident is in conjunction to field appearance tickets issued by the Suffolk County police for criminal nuisance and for allegedly allowing underage drinking.

In addition to the 30 COVID-19 positive cases from the wedding, Bellone announced that the department of health is also monitoring a recent spreader event in Bellport. More than 20 people tested positive after attending a birthday party. However, the party did not violate social gathering guidelines.

The county is using it as an example of the need for social distancing and mask-wearing as residents prepare to celebrate Halloween this weekend.

ALSO READ | Officials break up Queens wedding with nearly 300 people
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly 300 people celebrated, without being socially distant at a wedding reception in Queens on Friday night.



ALSO READ | Dozens found inside illegal warehouse party in Queens

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyfarmingvillereopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreaksuffolk county newscoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemicpolicecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandsocial distancingpartyhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Updates: WH official makes comment on vaccine distribution
COVID Updates: States adopt tough restrictions, hospitals near capacity
Police bust party with nearly 300 people on LI
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations rise in 37 states
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Landlords warn NYC is on the 'brink of catastrophe'
Ex-subway conductor accused of stealing $114K from MTA
Officer resigns before NYPD trial over violent social distancing arrest
How much snow could Zeta bring to the Tri-State area?
Pole-dancing skeletons must be removed, HOA tells homeowner
Dow plunges more than 800 points as COVID-19 cases spike
Walter Wallace protests in Brooklyn erupt into riots, looting
Show More
NJ school district delays in-person learning due to air filter issues
COVID Updates: WH official makes comment on vaccine distribution
8 charged with acting as agents of China in harassment campaign
Open Storefronts Program aims to help NYC small businesses
Vote 2020: King's retirement sets up fight for Long Island swing seat
More TOP STORIES News