Suffolk County cracking down on social gathering rule-breakers

County Executive Steve Bellone was joined by health and law enforcement officials to announce the County's latest COVID-19 enforcement actions.
The county is issuing up to $15,000 in fines to both the North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue for recently hosting a wedding in which one-third of attendees have tested positive, and a Farmingville resident that recently hosted a house party with more than 200 individuals in attendance.
The fine for the resident is in conjunction to field appearance tickets issued by the Suffolk County police for criminal nuisance and for allegedly allowing underage drinking.
In addition to the 30 COVID-19 positive cases from the wedding, Bellone announced that the department of health is also monitoring a recent spreader event in Bellport. More than 20 people tested positive after attending a birthday party. However, the party did not violate social gathering guidelines.
The county is using it as an example of the need for social distancing and mask-wearing as residents prepare to celebrate Halloween this weekend.
ALSO READ | Officials break up Queens wedding with nearly 300 people
ALSO READ | Dozens found inside illegal warehouse party in Queens
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip