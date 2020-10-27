Police break up party with nearly 300 people on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6584432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nearly 300 people celebrated, without being socially distant at a wedding reception in Queens on Friday night.

FARMINGVILLE, New York (WABC) -- Police broke up a party on Long Island over the weekend with nearly 300 people.Suffolk County Police officers responded to 6 Somers Court in Farmingville just before 9 p.m. on Saturday after receiving multiple 911 calls about the party.Kim Catalanotto, 47, was arrested and charged with criminal nuisance. She is set to be arraigned at a later date.A 62-year-old man who lives on the street was struck in the face by another man as the group was dispersing from the party, officials say.The man was treated for minor injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital.Police are investigating the assault.----------