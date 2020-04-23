Coronavirus News: Students team up with NBA player to raise money for White Plains Hospital

Scarsdale High School juniors Noah Weber, 16, and Max Roth, 17, launched "Gaming for Good," an NBA 2K20 tournament to aid relief efforts at White Plains Hospital.
Weber had an important connection to help drive the fundraising effort after starting a non-profit called Athletes Vs. Crohn's and Colitis in 2017 with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance, Jr.
Both were diagnosed with Crohn's and wanted to inspire and mentor young athletes with the disease.
Now, they are working together to support another health crisis, COVID-19. To date, the tournament has raised nearly $68,000 and counting.
"My friends and I have been playing a lot of NBA 2K20 while quarantined," Weber said. "The NBA is doing a 2K tournament of their own, and we were inspired to do a similar one to help White Plains Hospital."
Roth and Weber are both members of the White Plains Hospital's junior board, and both have parents who are physicians at the hospital.
The tournament is open to both Xbox and PS4 users and is round-robin, followed by single-elimination.
The winner on each platform is taking on Nance in the finals, played Tuesday and Thursday nights.
CLICK HERE for tournament information. The tournament will be live streamed on Close Up 360.
