Coronavirus News: Testing sites announced for NYCHA residents, PPE being distributed

De Blasio said the city is increasing access to testing for residents, with six new sites opening Friday or next week for city housing residents and others nearby with increased risk factors.
New York City will distribute face coverings and gloves to all residents and expand free door-to-door meal distribution to all NYCHA senior buildings.
The city will also make phone calls to all seniors and vulnerable residents to regularly check on their health and make sure their basic necessities are being met.
Officials will also distribute personal hand sanitizer to thousands of NYCHA seniors and make a $5 million investment to provide free tablets and internet service to 10,0000 NYCHA seniors so they can stay in touch with their families.
Opening this Friday: H+H Community Testing:
--Cumberland Health Center, Crown Heights
--Belvis Health Center, Mott Haven
--Gouverneur Health Center, Lower East Side
Opening Next Week: NYCHA Testing Sites
--Jonathan Williams Houses, Williamsburg
--Woodside Houses, Woodside
--St. Nicholas Houses, Harlem
