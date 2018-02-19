HEALTH & FITNESS

Manhattan salon offers free haircuts as part of 'Wigs for Kids'

Michelle Charlesworth reports on "Wigs for Kids," a volunteer campaign to get people to donate their hair.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
It's not "Locks for Love," it is "Wigs for kids."

A girl with alopecia has started a volunteer campaign to get people to donate their hair, for wigs for children with severe hair loss from illnesses.

At a high-end salon on the Upper East Side, haircuts that usually go for hundreds of dollars are being offered up for free.

It's all for a good cause, and watch Michelle Charlesworth's report in the video player above.
UPDATE:
Originally, the free haircuts were being offered only in February, but the response to this story has been so overwhelming, the salon now plans to offer free haircuts every Monday until June.
