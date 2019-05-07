Warning of possible Hepatitis A exposure at restaurant in Mount Kisco

MOUNT KISCO, Westchester County (WABC) -- Health officials have issued a warning about possible hepatitis exposure at a Westchester County restaurant.
The county health department said it learned Monday that an employee with Hepatitis A worked at Winston restaurant in Mount Kisco while infectious.
Anyone who was at the restaurant from April 17 - May 1 may have been exposed.
Free preventive treatment is being offered this week to individuals who ate or drank at Winston between April 23 and May 1. Preventive treatment is only effective if given within two weeks of the last day of exposure, the health department said.
So those who dined on April 23 must receive preventive treatment on Tuesday.
Those who dined on April 24 through May 1 have more time, but must receive preventive treatment within two weeks of their exposure.
Anyone who was at the restaurant from April 17 - April 21 is outside the period for preventative treatment and is advised to contact their health care provider.
No one with a prior history of Hepatitis A vaccination or Hepatitis A infection needs to be treated. The health department will offer preventive treatment at the Health Department Clinic, 134 Court Street, White Plains, on the following dates and times:
Tuesday, May 7, 10 a.m.to 4 p.m., walk-in
Wednesday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., pre-register online
Thursday, May 9, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., pre-register online
Friday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., pre-register online
Click HERE to register.
Hepatitis A is transmitted by consuming food or drinks or by using utensils that have been handled by an infected person. It may also be spread from person to person by ingesting something that has been contaminated with the stool of a person with Hepatitis A. Casual contact, such as sitting together, does not spread the virus.
