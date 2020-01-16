Health & Fitness

Watch 'Operation 7: Save a Life' - Resources seen on our Show

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV's "Operation 7: Save a Life", is dedicated to teaching New York area viewers about fire safety, but unfortunately fires are still very much in the forefront. As first responders continue to answer thousands of emergency calls, we need to do much more to get the word out and encourage people to take responsibility for their own safety.

Featured in our show:

Red Cross
The American Red Cross in Greater NY
Free Smoke Alarm Program
To volunteer

Social Media
https://twitter.com/redcrossny
https://www.facebook.com/redcrossny
https://www.instagram.com/redcrossny/

"Stop the Bleed" Tourniquet Training
http://www.stopthebleed.org/

FDNY
https://www1.nyc.gov
https://www.facebook.com/FDNY/
https://twitter.com/FDNY
https://www.instagram.com/fdny/

New York City Fire Museum

278 Spring Street, New York, New York
www.nycfiremuseum.org

Kidde Fire Safety Products
https://www.kidde.com/home-safety/en/us/

In this year's program, we all know how valuable it can be to know CPR but what about being able to stop severe bleeding? We'll take a look at a program called, "Stop the Bleed" that teaches average people how to properly use a tourniquet and keep victims from bleeding out.

Plus, even with preventative measures, fires do break out. We'll hear a first-person account from a resident who was displaced from his home for well over a year when a neighbor's apartment went up in flames. He shares valuable information about what you should know if it happens to you.

Also, the dangers firefighters face are obvious but there's a secret hazard that they are waging war against: Cancer from the carcinogens that are by-products of the fires they fight. FDNY members are at a risk of fourteen times higher than the general population when it comes to getting certain cancers. We'll learn about efforts being made to contain the exposure and see just how our first-responders are being protected by their "turn-out" gear.

We'll visit the NYC Fire Museum and check out some of their prized possessions, meet two dedicated EMT workers who bring a special skill set to their jobs, and hear how actress Anna Faris learned about the hidden dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoperation 7 save a lifeoperation 7: save a life
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman critically hurt by wood that flew off Queens building
Woman exiting bus fatally hit by same bus in Brooklyn
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
Video: Plane makes emergency landing in NJ after engine fire
Woman killed by sanitation truck in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Man gropes, exposes himself to 13-year-old girl in Bronx park
Show More
Teen primary suspect in foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police
Search for 2nd suspect in NYC machete attack
AccuWeather: Winds of change
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Police to disclose new evidence in Gilgo Beach murders
More TOP STORIES News