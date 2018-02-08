WEIGHT LOSS

Teens can get free Weight Watchers memberships this summer

Weight Watchers said it wants to help teens live a healthier life by providing free memberships to its weight-loss program this summer. (KTRK)

Teens looking to get into shape this summer can get a boost from Weight Watchers.

The company announced one of its goals is to help 10 million people adopt healthy habits.

Part of their plan is to offer free memberships this summer to teens ages 13 to 17.

Weight Watchers said it is also working to nix artificial ingredients from its products.

Oprah Winfrey, who is a spokesperson and company stake owner, said the changes are part of a broader focus to improve the lives of Americans.

"I am inspired to be part of this purpose-driven mission as we deepen and expand our own connection to communities, making wellness accessible to everyone," Winfrey said.

