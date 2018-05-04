GLAM LAB

This infrared body wrap is designed to burn calories - and more!

EMBED </>More Videos

What in the world is an infrared body wrap? ABC7NY producer Jo Trupp tries out the latest beauty trend.

Johanna C. Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
It's a spa day like no other!

I checked out The Dose Lounge from HigherDOSE. The treatments are meant to not only relax you, but purge your body of toxins and negative energy.

HigherDOSE has been known for their infrared sauna, and now, the infrared body wrap. For 45 minutes, I was wrapped up in a heavy blanket to do one thing only: SWEAT.

It's promised to give you the same effects as if you just worked out!

The first half of the wrap, you are given an LED light mask. Between the two treatments, there is a long list of benefits. From building collagen and fighting acne to burning calories and eliminating stress -- you get it all in 45 minutes!

If you're looking to reset your body, this is the place to go!

It's affordable and accessible, with a few locations in the city. But beware: It does get intense.

Check out the video for the full experience!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeauty & lifestylebeautyskin careoriginalsglam labNew York CityManhattanNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
What is dermaplaning?
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
Must know tips from one of NYC's best hair colorists
Summer fashion trends: Fanny packs, fringe and power suits
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
More glam lab
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News