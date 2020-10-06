New rules announced in New York's COVID-19 clusters

The Cluster Action Initiative applies to all of Brooklyn as well as cluster parts of Queens, Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Binghamton.
The rules -- including shutting down some nonessential businesses -- can go into effect as soon as Wednesday but no later than Friday and will be in effect for 14 days when the state will then reevaluate.
The rules are broken down by three colors: Red is the cluster center. Orange is the surrounding area -- a ring around the center. Yellow is a ring around the orange ring -- the precautionary area.
The clusters are drawn by actual case numbers, not by ZIP code or census tract.
Rules in the red area:
-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed
Rules in the orange area:
-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
- Schools: remote learning only
Rules in the yellow area
-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.
The new zones were tweeted by Cuomo:
We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions.
Here is the map of the Brooklyn cluster along with the rules. pic.twitter.com/xdV84gcQJg
Here are the maps of the two Queens clusters along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/DP3sUBL8fs— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
Here is the map of the Orange County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/pVWgykbhI1— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
The mayor's office said NYC will be consulted on the new COVID cluster maps.
"Tomorrow, the City will engage in outreach and education in these communities with implementation likely to begin on Thursday," the mayor's press secretary Bill Neidhardt said.
The teachers' union released a statement approving of the new rules set in place by Gov. Cuomo:
"Testing is one of the keys to halting the spread of the virus, and the Governor's plan for additional testing for schools will help us keep our students, educators and school communities safe," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.
Gov. Cuomo also announced that fines for mass gathering violations have increased to $15,000.
