New rules announced in New York's COVID-19 clusters

Rules in the red area:

Rules in the orange area:

Rules in the yellow area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6820907" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules to help fight COVID clusters, including closing nonessential businesses in the main and surrounding areas of a hot spot.

The new zones were tweeted by Cuomo:

We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress.



We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions.



Here is the map of the Brooklyn cluster along with the rules. pic.twitter.com/xdV84gcQJg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here are the maps of the two Queens clusters along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/DP3sUBL8fs — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Orange County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/pVWgykbhI1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a three-tiered system for new rules and restrictions in New York's high-risk cluster zones and surrounding areas.The Cluster Action Initiative applies to all of Brooklyn as well as cluster parts of Queens, Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Binghamton.The rules -- including shutting down some nonessential businesses -- can go into effect as soon as Wednesday but no later than Friday and will be in effect for 14 days when the state will then reevaluate.The rules are broken down by three colors: Red is the cluster center. Orange is the surrounding area -- a ring around the center. Yellow is a ring around the orange ring -- the precautionary area.The clusters are drawn by actual case numbers, not by ZIP code or census tract.The mayor's office said NYC will be consulted on the new COVID cluster maps."Tomorrow, the City will engage in outreach and education in these communities with implementation likely to begin on Thursday," the mayor's press secretary Bill Neidhardt said.The teachers' union released a statement approving of the new rules set in place by Gov. Cuomo:"Testing is one of the keys to halting the spread of the virus, and the Governor's plan for additional testing for schools will help us keep our students, educators and school communities safe," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.Gov. Cuomo also announced that fines for mass gathering violations have increased to $15,000.